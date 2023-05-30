HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were able to contain a group of vehicles gathered for street racing on Saturday to issue 24 tickets, according to officials.

The site on Reserve Road also had a street racing incident on May 14, according to an announcement from city government, which did not elaborate on what infractions the tickets were for. Police issued 29 tickets and made one arrest during the May 14 event.

On Saturday, vehicles blocked both the road and railroad tracks at the Reserve Road site, according to the city. Police seized one gun.

“This is a continued effort by the Hartford Police Department to continue to enforce law and to prevent large illegal vehicle gatherings and street racing,” the announcement reads. “These efforts and enforcement action will continue throughout the coming months.”

The area saw a slew of street racing and street takeover events over the Memorial Day weekend. On Sunday, street racers were cited for trying to block an Interstate 84 tunnel in Hartford. Then, later that day, a group of motorcycles took over Exit 45 on Interstate 91 South in East Windsor.