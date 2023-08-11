HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department Traffic Division has issued a traffic advisory for Friday night, due to several events taking place in the capital city.



The MLB Home Run Derby X is being held at Dunkin’ Park at 7 p.m. Rapper 50 Cent is also performing in the capital city at the Xfinity Theater at 8 p.m.



Police are expecting the events to be heavily attended, increasing both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the Hartford area.



Police said there will be traffic delays throughout the downtown and North Meadow areas.

There has also been an increase in traffic on Interstate 84 in Hartford due to a shooting that led to a crash earlier in the day.

View the News 8 traffic map below for the most up-to-date traffic information.