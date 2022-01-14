Hartford police issue warning after recovering highly potent fentanyl

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department issued a warning Friday night after recently recovering highly potent fentanyl.

According to police, the fentanyl was packed for street level sales. Police said the recovered fentanyl was forensically tested and found to be “approximately 50 times more potent than what has regularly been found and tested in New England regions.”

The strength and potency of this substance can be deadly to anyone who comes into contact with it, police said, including absorption through the skin.

Hartford police could not say whether this is connected to the fentanyl found at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy, where a 13-year-old student overdosed Thursday. Officials said Friday that student remains in grave condition.

