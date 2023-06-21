HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for two suspects of an armed robbery on Franklin Avenue.

According to police, a victim was walking through the parking lot of Dollar Tree just before 1 a.m. at 315 Franklin Ave. when two men approached him from behind, pulled out firearms, and demanded his jewelry and satchel.

The victim told police the firearm he owns inside his satchel was stolen.

Police said the victims — described as black men wearing dark clothing with one wearing a ski mask — fled in two vehicles: a white Jeep SUV and a Silver Mercedes sedan.