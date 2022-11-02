HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a homicide from August.

See the photo of the suspect below:

The HPD responded to the area of 768 Maple Ave. on August 20 and found an unresponsive gunshot victim, identified as 24-year-old Dominic Battle of Manchester. Although life-saving measures were started until EMS arrived, Battle was pronounced dead.

Anyone who knows any information regarding the homicide or recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the HPD or leave an anonymous tip at (860) 722-TIPS.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app