Hartford Police looking for missing man with dementia

by: Teresa Pellicano

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police issued a missing person alert for Richard Ranslow, 58, Wednesday night.

Police say that Ranslow is known to have dementia and was reported missing by staff at Park Place Health Center. Staff reported that Ranslow walked out of the building today at 3:30pm and has not returned.

Ranslow is described as a white male, 6 foot, 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing brown cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and white New Balance sneakers.

He is not reported to be a threat to himself or others.

