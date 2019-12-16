Hartford police make arrest in 2016 double homicide investigation

by: Alex Ceneviva

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police have made an arrest Monday in a double homicide investigation from 2016.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m. on June 21, 2016, 21-year-old Ashley Spence was found behind a home on 97 Enfield Street with gunshot wounds to her extremities and torso.

Another victim, 19-year-old Cameron Mounds Jr. was found in the rear yard of 98 Enfield Street, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Spence was pronounced dead at St.Francis Hospital and Mounds was pronounced dead on scene.

After an investigation, police announced that Brandon Letman, of New Britain, has been arrested in their deaths. He was charged with murder, assault and a possession of a firearm.

Letman was quickly named a person of interest but just charged now.

“There needs to be a lot of evidence for a successful prosecution and sometimes it takes a lot of time. Finding witnesses, sending out DNA to the lab. There’s a lot of steps to be taken,” said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.

Police say Letman knew Spence and Mounds and killed them during an argument.

Letman is a convicted felon who is currently locked up on unrelated charges.

