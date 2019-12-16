Hartford police make arrest in 2016 double homicide investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police have made an arrest Monday in a double homicide investigation from 2016.

Police say just before 7:30 p.m. on June 21, 2016, 21-year-old Ashley Spence was found behind a home on 97 Enfield Street with gunshot wounds to her extremities and torso.

Related: Victims identified in Hartford fatal shooting

Another victim, 19-year-old Cameron Mounds Jr. was found in the rear yard of 98 Enfield Street, also suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Spence was pronounced dead at St.Francis Hospital and Mounds was pronounced dead on scene.

Related: 2 dead in Hartford Enfield Street shooting

After an investigation, police announced that Brandon Letman, of New Britain, has been arrested in their deaths. He was charged with murder, assault and a possession of a firearm.

Letman was quickly named a person of interest but just charged now.

“There needs to be a lot of evidence for a successful prosecution and sometimes it takes a lot of time. Finding witnesses, sending out DNA to the lab. There’s a lot of steps to be taken,” said Lt. Paul Cicero, Hartford Police Department.

Police say Letman knew Spence and Mounds and killed them during an argument.

Letman is a convicted felon who is currently locked up on unrelated charges.