HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police made an arrest in a homicide from 2019 on Friday.

Geno McMahaon,36, of Hartford was taken into custody and charged with murder, first-degree assault, and criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

The charges stem from a shooting on June 29, 2019. At the time of the incident, responding police located a victim in the area of Douglas Street and Winship Street in Hartford. The victim, a man in his thirties, was transported to a hospital and underwent surgery. He has since recovered, police said.

Another victim located in a nearby vehicle, 24-year-old Eros Diaz of Avon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, Diaz’ family sought justice. On the 22nd day of each month, the family gathered on Winship Street in the South End to pray.

“He’s a father,” Eros’ father Jay Diaz said. “He’s a son. He’s an uncle, he’s a grandson, he’s a brother. They don’t see it like that. They see it ‘Hey, it’s just another shooting.'”

In January of this year, the Diaz family increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Eros’ killer to $500,000.

After a lengthy investigation, Hartford police received an arrest warrant for McMahaon’s arrest. He was transported to the Detention Division where he was held on a $3 million bond.

“I truly hope that our effort to get a killer off the streets protects other mothers from the loss of a child or loved one,” Eros’ mother, Katherine Diaz, said. “We are thankful for the many members of the criminal justice system who worked for four years to help my family begin to heal.”