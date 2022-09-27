HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday in a homicide case stemming from August, police said.

Weslie Mendez, 31, of Colonial Street in Hartford was charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

On August 6, Hartford officers responded to 73 Colonial St. and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside a third-floor apartment. Although officers began life-saving measures until the arrival of EMS, the woman was pronounced dead on-scene.

She was identified as 29-year-old Adelaida Latorres-Toro of Hartford.

Following an investigation, a suspect was developed and an arrest warrant was approved to charge Mendez with the murder. Police said Mendez was a person of interest since the beginning of the investigation and has been in custody of a Parole violation since the night of the homicide.

On Monday, Mendez was released into the custody of the Hartford Police Department where the arrest warrant was served.