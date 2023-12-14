HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 32-year-old Hartford man is facing a murder charge in connection to a shooting that killed a Bloomfield man last year.

Daniel White has also been charged with first-degree assault and criminal liability. White was incarcerated in Virginia on unrelated charges, and was extradited to Hartford on Thursday.

Daryl Walker was driving a vehicle on May 19, 2022, when he collided with a parked vehicle, hit a police cruiser and then crashed into the Hartford police substation on Affleck Street. Both he and the front passenger had been shot, according to police.

Walker was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The two were shot on Zion Street, according to police.