Hartford police make arrest in first homicide of 2020

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police announced on Monday that they made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2020.
The Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit took 24-year-old Yamil Rohena into custody Saturday night and charged him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm. The arrest was made in conjunction with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.
Rohena is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Hartford resident Kwadir Paris on January 4th, while he was a passenger in a vehicle.
Rohena was held on $1 million bond.