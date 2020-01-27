Breaking News
Report: 3 people shot at Bridgeport courthouse
Live Now
Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Hartford police make arrest in first homicide of 2020

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yamil Rohena (Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police announced on Monday that they made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of 2020.

The Hartford Police Violent Crime Unit took 24-year-old Yamil Rohena into custody Saturday night and charged him with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm. The arrest was made in conjunction with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Rohena is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Hartford resident Kwadir Paris on January 4th, while he was a passenger in a vehicle.

Rohena was held on $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

"Pucks and Paws" night with Hartford Wolf Pack

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled ""Pucks and Paws" night with Hartford Wolf Pack"

Gov. Lamont, state leaders call for more training after recent officer-involved shootings

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lamont, state leaders call for more training after recent officer-involved shootings"

State leaders pushing to teach all students how to budget money, balance a checkbook in high school

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State leaders pushing to teach all students how to budget money, balance a checkbook in high school"

Glastonbury High School student diagnosed with Mumps

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Glastonbury High School student diagnosed with Mumps"

Ice House highlights need for heating assistance

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice House highlights need for heating assistance"

Community makes Jennifer Dulos' memorial bigger after Fotis reportedly takes part of it down

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Community makes Jennifer Dulos' memorial bigger after Fotis reportedly takes part of it down"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss