HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police made an arrest on Wednesday for a hate crime incident that occurred in the city over the weekend, according to authorities.

On Sunday morning, police responded to 99 Trinity St. for the report of a hate crime.

After officers arrived, they observed a swastika with the numbers 14 and 88 drawn on the Black Lives Matter mural.

The Hartford Police Department’s major crime and intelligence were notified and officers began investigating the hate crime.

A suspect was developed and identified as Scott Franklin, 36. Hartford police said no current address is listed for Franklin.

Police said probable cause was established and an arrest warrant was approved by the court to charge the suspect.

Franklin has been charged with the following offenses: third-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree criminal mischief.

On Wednesday, the Hartford Police Department North Street Crimes Unit located Franklin and brought him into custody.

Franklin was then transported to the Hartford Police Detention Facility for processing.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released the following statement after the hate crime arrest:

“The Hartford Police Department did tremendous work to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this hate crime so quickly, and I’m grateful to the HPD and the Major Crimes Unit. There’s no place for that kind of hate in Hartford, and the person responsible needs to be held accountable. I’m proud to be part of a community that is united, beautifully diverse, and more committed than ever to the idea that we’re stronger together.”

Hartford police also released surveillance footage of Franklin allegedly vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural.