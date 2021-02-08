Hartford police make homicide arrest in October stabbing

Hartford

Oniel Lewis (Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police have made an arrest in a homicide that happened last October.

Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 31, officers responded to 194 Maple Avenue for the report of a person stabbed. Upon arrival, they found 48-year-old Bryan Monroe, of Manchester, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Monroe was then taken to Hartford Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Sunday, Feb. 7, after a lengthy investigation, police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Oniel Lewis.

Lewis had already been taken into custody on a separate incident but was subsequently charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He was held on $1 million bond.

