HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police were dispatched to the Main Street area for a late-night Friday homicide incident.

According to Hartford officers, a man has been shot in the area of Main Street and Mahl Avenue. Police sent a post on Twitter some time after their announcement of the investigation that they are now investigating the incident as a homicide case.

Main St/Mahl Avenue now a homicide investigation. Investigators from MCD & CSD on scene. -LT.PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 13, 2019

No other information has been released at this time.

This is breaking news. Check back soon for updates.