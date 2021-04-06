Hartford Police Officer under investigation after hitting woman during fight inside booking room

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Police Officer is under investigation after hitting a woman during a fight inside the booking room. Hartford Police say the woman became combative, hitting at and spitting at officers before officers used force.

Sargent James Guzie is on paid leave after the incident. Guzie had already been accused of assaulting his estranged wife.

Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says he has, “referred Sergeant Guzie’s conduct to Hartford State’s Attorney” and “the Department has not received a complaint regarding this incident, and has initiated this referral based solely on our internal supervisory reviews.”

