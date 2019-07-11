Hartford police on scene of homicide outside Bulkeley High School, third shooting on Thursday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the rear lot of Bulkeley High School, located at 300 Wethersfield Avenue.

The victim has not yet been identified, but police say the male victim suffered from at least one gunshot wound. School was not in session.

This is the third shooting to occur in Hartford on Thursday and the second shooting to occur on Wethersfield Ave since 4:00 am. The 24-year-old Manchester man was shot, but is expected to recover.

Police believe the Wethersfield Ave shooting incident is not related to the previous shooting on Earle Street where a victim has died.