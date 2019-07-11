Overnight Hartford shooting now being investigated as homicide: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department are investigating a shooting then turned homicide that occurred early Thursday.

According to the HPD’s Twitter page, officers were investigating a shooting at 48 Earle Street in Hartford early Thursday morning. Police say a man has been shot and was in critical condition at the time.

Police confirmed later in the morning the man has died.

Officials have cleared the scene. Police are currently investigating the homicide incident. No other details have been confirmed.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

