HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are readying for National Night Out, an event meant to create a bridge between officers and the communities they’re in.

“This is the type of event that creates that familiar face,” Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said. “Our detectives will be out there at National Night Out — not just our uniformed officers. When they come in and say, ‘Hey, did you see something?’ If there’s trust and familiarity there, they are more likely to help us, and that makes the community we all live in safer.”

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Keney and Goodwin parks. Local officials will also be present.

Other communities like East Hartford, New Haven and Waterbury are holding their own National Night Out events.