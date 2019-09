HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to shots fired near the intersection of Broad and Ward Streets overnight Saturday.

Police say a man was hit by gunfire and was rushed to the hospital.

Officers have not said if they caught the suspect.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.