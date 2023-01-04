HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday.

Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him with cash from the register.

The clerks then went to the back of the store, while the suspect removed the register from the store counter and fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the suspect got away with about $1,500 in cash and a checkbook. Officers said they canvassed the area but did not find anything related to the robbery.

Officers described the suspect as a Hispanic man who wore a black face mask, black jacket, and grey sweatpants.