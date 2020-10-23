 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Hartford police search for suspect wanted for crashing stolen Amazon delivery van

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say that they are searching for the suspect who stole an Amazon delivery van before crashing it in Hartford on Friday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that a white Amazon delivery van was stolen in the north district, while making deliveries on Martin Street. The van is described as a white Dodge Ram 2500, with the number “61” on the corner of the windshield.

Officers say the van then crashed through an iron fence and spewed packages into the roadway. It was located crashed into a parked car on Edgewood Street.

The driver fled the scene but a K-9 track is in progress to locate them.

Police say that “quite a few packages are missing” from the van.

Police are reminding everyone, even delivery drivers, to always lock your cars and take your fobs with you.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Demand is high, sales are up in Hartford real estate market due to pandemic

News /

Farmers to Families food program tackles food insecurity in Hartford

News /

Connecticut lawmakers back 'Safe Step Act' which allows patients to receive actual drugs their physicians prescribe

News /

Police investigate after man injured in Hartford shooting

News /

West Hartford 1st Congressional District Zoom-bomb

News /

Suffield's middle and high schools seeing teacher shortages due to COVID-19 case uptick

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss