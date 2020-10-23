Hartford police search for suspect wanted for crashing stolen Amazon delivery van

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say that they are searching for the suspect who stole an Amazon delivery van before crashing it in Hartford on Friday morning.

Hartford police tweeted that a white Amazon delivery van was stolen in the north district, while making deliveries on Martin Street. The van is described as a white Dodge Ram 2500, with the number “61” on the corner of the windshield.

CORRECTION-Van is white in color, not black. The number "61" is on the corner of the windshield. White Dodge Ram 2500 van. Last seen in area of Westland Street. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 23, 2020

Officers say the van then crashed through an iron fence and spewed packages into the roadway. It was located crashed into a parked car on Edgewood Street.

The driver fled the scene but a K-9 track is in progress to locate them.

The stolen #amazon delivery van crashed through an iron fence and spewed packages in the roadway. Located crashed into a parked car, driver bailed on foot on Edgewood St. K-9 track in progress. Quite a few packages are "missing." -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 23, 2020

Police say that “quite a few packages are missing” from the van.

Police are reminding everyone, even delivery drivers, to always lock your cars and take your fobs with you.

LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS goes for everyone. Even #amazon delivery drivers. If anyone spots a black Amazon delivery van in the north district, please give us a call. We'd like to make sure it's not the one that was just stolen while making deliveries on Martin St. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) October 23, 2020

The incident remains under investigation.