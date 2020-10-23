Hartford police search for suspect wanted for crashing stolen Amazon delivery van

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police say that they are searching for the suspect who stole an Amazon delivery van before crashing it in Hartford on Friday morning.
Hartford police tweeted that a white Amazon delivery van was stolen in the north district, while making deliveries on Martin Street. The van is described as a white Dodge Ram 2500, with the number “61” on the corner of the windshield.
Officers say the van then crashed through an iron fence and spewed packages into the roadway. It was located crashed into a parked car on Edgewood Street.
The driver fled the scene but a K-9 track is in progress to locate them.
Police say that “quite a few packages are missing” from the van.
Police are reminding everyone, even delivery drivers, to always lock your cars and take your fobs with you.
The incident remains under investigation.