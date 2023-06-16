HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run on Edwards Street on Friday morning.

A man was found in the roadway after a report of an accident. The victim was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The hit-and-run victim was identified as 49-year-old Jose A. Concepcion of New Britain.

The vehicle involved in the crash was described as a black Infiniti with license plate BF54937. Police said the Infiniti fled the scene after the crash.

A picture of the Black Infiniti that fled the scene of the deadly hit-and-run (Source: Hartford Police Department)

According to police, the Infiniti has a shattered windshield and dented hood.

Anyone with any information regarding the case or the car’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477) immediately.