HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for two suspects involved in a carjacking in Hartford.

Thursday, around 1:09 a.m., police responded to a report of a carjacking at a Walgreens Pharmacy, located at 161 Washington Street. Police said the victim was parked when two Hispanic men dressed in all black approached him.

According to police, the victim said one of the men pointed a rifle-styled gun at him, while the other man pulled him from his car.

Police said one of the men hit him over the head with his fist, and then took his jewelry, and drove away in the victim’s car. The other man got into an unknown car and fled the scene.

Police said the men are described as Hispanic, wearing all black. One man is 5’6 and the other is 5’9.