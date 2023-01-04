HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people threw pieces of asphalt through the windows of the Mark Twain House, damaging both the building and a rare statue inside, according to Hartford police.

Police learned about the vandalism on Monday morning. The museum, located at 65 Forest St., was commissioned in 1873. It includes 25 rooms spread over three floors.

The three vandals were wearing dark clothes at the time and ran away from the scene, according to authorities. Police have not given an estimate of how much damage was done.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at (860) 722-8477.