HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about a dangerous firearm attachment that is showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford.

The device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added to the pistol.

“Once that Glock switch is attached to a firearm a firearm now meets the definition of a machine gun,” Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said.

For a legal semi-automatic Glock pistol it takes one pull of the trigger to shoot a single bullet but with this dangerous device – one pull of the trigger empties all the bullets at once.

In 2021, a Houston police officer was gunned down with an automatic pistol, modified with a Glock switch. Police said these switches started in the south and have now made their way to Hartford.

“It is a very small item and cheap to make, it can be sent through the mail you really attach it to the back of a Glock handheld pistol and it turns into a fully automatic firearm,” Sgt. Mastroianni said.

It is such a new trend that it is still legal to buy and sell the switches online but they are illegal to attach them to a handgun – which is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

Hartford police are also finding super high-capacity magazines in the city. These magazines are shaped like a drum and hold 50, 60 or even 90 bullets at one time.

“It is a large drum that sits right in the bottom of a pistol, very awkward and weird looking if you are shooting with a fully automatic weapon, you’re going to want those extra rounds and it makes it even more deadly, a very dangerous weapon on the street,” Sgt. Mastroianni said.

Hartford police said the high-capacity magazines combined with the automatic firepower create an extremely dangerous weapon with an overwhelming amount of force. Hartford police said they are finding more and more of these weapons with these dangerous attachments each day.

“We have recovered a decent amount of those, accompanied with the Glock switch and it is a really deadly weapon to be on the streets,” Sgt. Mastroianni said.

Lawmakers and the ATF are working to make these switches Illegal to sell and buy online. As of this time, the only person who can legally possess one of the switches is a federal gun permit holder, who has registered it with the federal government.