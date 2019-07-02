Hartford police seize 15 ‘improperly used’ disabled parking placards at concert

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police seized 15 disabled parking placards from outside of the Xfinity Theater over the weekend.

Police say that at the last concert this past Sunday at the Xfinity Theater, at 61 Savitt Way, officers seized 15 disabled parking placards from concert-goers who they say were ‘improperly using’ the tags so they could park close to the theater and not pay for parking.

According to police, the tags there had belonged to people who were not present or were expired.

At the last concert this past Sunday @XFINITYTheatre , HPD seized fifteen (15) disabled parking placards from concert-goers who were improperly utilizing the tags to park close & not pay. The tags belonged to people not present. Some were expired. They will be returned to DMV. pic.twitter.com/mXkKHc4SZt — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 2, 2019

Authorities will return the tags to the DMV. It’s unclear if people will be fined.

Blink 182 and Lil Wayne performed at the Xfinity Theater on Saturday night.