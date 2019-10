HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Narcotic Investigation by the Hartford Police Department concluded on Monday, September 30th resulting in the seizure of drugs, money and ammunition.

The area of Monroe Street was investigated by Hartford Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics and Street Crimes Unit where they were able to seize 1,600 bags of heroin/fentanyl, 6 grams of methamphetamines, $4,500 cash, as well as illegal ammunition and large-capacity magazines.