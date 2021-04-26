Hartford Police Sergeant arrested in March use-of-force incident, charged with assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Police Sergeant is being charged with third-degree assault for a use of force incident.

The bodycam footage from March shows 44-year-old Felicia Jenkins yelling at the officer while being booked. Then spitting at him.

That’s when Sgt. James Guzie reacted. Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody calling his actions “unacceptable.”

Guzie was charged with the misdemeanor Monday. He is now on administrative leave.

Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement Monday regarding the arrest of Sgt. Guzie:

“There is no excuse for striking someone in this situation, and Chief Thody did exactly the right thing, which was to order an investigation and refer this incident to the State’s Attorney for independent action.  The Chief and the Department acted proactively and quickly, and I hope their handling of this incident sends a clear message about how seriously the department takes any inappropriate use of force, even when no weapons are used.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

