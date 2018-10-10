Hartford

Hartford police support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with cruiser with pink decals

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 05:18 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Hartford Police Department is showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, officials unveiled a newly-designed cruiser with pink decals.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs from Oct. 1st through Oct. 31st.

