Hartford police support Breast Cancer Awareness Month with cruiser with pink decals
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Hartford Police Department is showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
On Wednesday, officials unveiled a newly-designed cruiser with pink decals.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs from Oct. 1st through Oct. 31st.
'Catching some hell': Hurricane Michael slams into Florida
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) - Powerful Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle with terrifying winds of 155 mph Wednesday, splintering homes and submerging neighborhoods before continuing its destructive march inland across the Southeast. It was the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years and at least one death was reported during its passage.Read More »
