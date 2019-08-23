Hartford police: Suspect of Capitol Avenue shooting identified, apprehended

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have located the suspect in connection to a shooting on Capitol Avenue Thursday evening.

Julio Monet, 29 of Hartford (Photo: Hartford Police Department)

The armed suspect, identified as Julio Monet, 29 of Hartford was found in the area of Bartholomew Avenue and Hamilton Street. The suspect is currently in custody. According to police, Monet is a multi-convicted felon with two prior firearm convictions. He is being held on a $1,000,000 for the shooting and $50,000 for two unrelated warrants.

Police said the male victim involved is conscious and alert. Police tell News 8 the bullet grazed the victim’s head, and injuries are not serious. The 22-year-old victim is in stable condition.

