Hartford Police taking extra safety measures in social distancing initiative

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Social distancing is now changing things for the Hartford Police Department, which includes spreading the word about steps the public should be taking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It is all of our jobs right now to keep away from everyone else as best we can. Hartford Police are now stepping up their efforts to do that as well as telling others about social distancing.

One of the big changes is, just like your doctor, the DMV, and so many other institutions, the Hartford Police now want to do more of their work over the phone. So for many things that would normally bring a police officer out in public, those will now be handled by the teleservice unit.

So let’s say someone breaks into your house. You don’t know when, but he’s gone now. Instead of sending someone, they will now handle that complaint over the phone. The same plan will be used with car accidents in which no one was injured. Of course, officers will still be out on patrol. That’s not changing.

But if they see groups of people hanging out together, they will now broadcast a message over their cruiser’s public address system telling people about the importance of social distancing. That message will be in both English and Spanish.

Police in Hartford have also been dealing with a rumor about someone who is positive for COVID-19 threatening to go around infecting other people. Police tell us that rumor is false and that person is being treated in a medical facility.

Four Hartford officers tested positive after a vacation in Spain. They were put in quarantine and only had contact with one other officer, who was also put in quarantine.