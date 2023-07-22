HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police along with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies spent the week targeting areas of recent violence as well as individuals known to be associated with drugs and violence.

The joint effort included Hartford Police Street Crimes Unit, the F.B.I. Task Force, F.B.I Human Trafficking Unit, D.E.A. Task Force and the Department of Consumer Protection Drug Control Division.

Police were able to make dozens of arrests and seized drugs, weapons and cash.

Hartford Police say that this effort also included prostitution details that targeted johns and prostitutes.