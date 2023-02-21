HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his late 20s was taken to the hospital late Tuesday afternoon after he was shot and was in a vehicle crash, according to police.

Hartford officers initially responded at about 6 p.m. to the area of Farmington Avenue and Woodland Street after hearing that multiple vehicles, including ones that were parked, had been hit. They found the man at the scene.

Police initially thought that the man had been injured in the crash, but then discovered he had been shot. No one else was injured.

Police do not know the victim’s name or where they were shot, but believe that the man was shot in the same area of the crash.

The man was considered to be in critical, but stable condition, as of Tuesday evening.