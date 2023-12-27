HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department’s Traffic Control Division will conduct an operating under the influence (OUI) enforcement checkpoint Thursday night into Friday morning.

The OUI checkpoint will run from 5 p.m. on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday in the area of 1200 Park Street.

The checkpoint is part of the department’s ongoing expanded OUI enforcement program, which is supervised by the Hartford Police Department Traffic Control Division.

The program is funded through a grant from the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s OUI Enforcement program.

For the most up to date traffic information, check out our live traffic map here.