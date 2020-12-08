Hartford police under fire as investigation into ‘dead pool’ wagers made by members of the force continues

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A game about deadly violence in Connecticut’s capital city. Now, a detective is suspended and a lieutenant is demoted.

We’re talking about a cash bet about the location of the Capital City’s first homicide. All of this coming from a text message. Now the person who sent the message to other cops is being discipline.

But people in the community say this is about more than any single cop: it’s about a culture within the department.

“Addresses, and street corners and which side of the street. It was very disturbing,” said Joanna Iovino, Activist.

Joanna Iovino lives on Garden Street in Hartford’s North End. She’s beyond disturbed to learn that officers who took an oath to serve and protect her neighborhood are also betting on the location of the first homicide in the new year.

“There are a lot of people who are victims of violence in Hartford and how do they think someone’s family feels wondering, ‘Well, my child was shot last year. I wonder if there was a betting pool going on related to their life,'” said Iovino.

Detective Jeffrey Placzek is accused of initiating the text about the so-called “DEAD POOL.” On Monday Police Chief Jason Thody said in part:

“Officer Placzek’s conduct was unacceptable and damaging both to our department and our community, and today I am demoting him and imposing a four-month suspension without pay.” He added, “…the fact that it appears several supervisors took no documented action and did not report it to me after receiving the text is completely unacceptable.”

One of the supervisors, the department Spokesman Lt. Paul Cicero, has been demoted from his role as public information officer and is suspended from overseeing the Major Crimes Division.

Thody expects to wrap up an internal investigation by week end.

“This is about a lot more than one detective or a small group of detectives. This is about the entire culture of the police department,” said Iovino.

Iovino says this exemplifies ongoing issues between the department and the community. And she wants the chief to do more.

“Is he going to address the culture and climate of the police department that allowed this to happen?” said Iovino.

Activists are planning to protest this Saturday at City Hall. To further the call for redirecting resources away from police and into social services and job creation. And call for further changes to the civilian police review board.