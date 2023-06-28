HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s police union’s president James Rutkauski didn’t hold back in a press release Wednesday pointedly titled, “Hartford Police Department Collapsing.”

In the release, he said Mayor Luke Bronin and Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody “failed to address the ongoing issue of police officer retention. Despite the union’s willingness to breach past practices and engage in discussions about contractual matters, the mayor and chief have remained idle and show no intention to tackle the retention problem.”

News 8 sat down with Rutkauski about the issue.

“It’s staggering. We’re getting people in the door, but we’re not retaining them. We’re losing other officers. We’re losing our veteran officers,” Rutkauski said.

He said that officers are tired and burned out, working more shifts to fill the gaps in staffing — and with better options in neighboring towns.

”How do I compete with the surrounding towns?” Rutkauski said. “They can pay more, they have better medical and a better pension.”

Rutkauski said that more than 125 officers have left since January 2020. In the past 12 weeks alone, the department has lost one officer per week. He also projects 140 officers are set to retire within a few years.

Bronin disagrees with those projections.

“I don’t think those numbers are accurate,” he said. “I think in five years there will be about 50 officers who will be eligible for retirement.”

Bronin said the union’s press released came unexpectedly, and that he’s had several recent conversation with Rutkauski.

“They have been, at least from my perspective, collaborative and good faith conversations I was surprised by the public statement that he put out this morning,” Bronin said.

Meanwhile, Thody responded to the press release with a statement, which reads in part:

“We have worked tirelessly to support our officers and ease the burden during this challenging time. We have evidence these efforts are working. This year we have recorded the lowest number of officers that have left the department since 2016.”

Bronin also said that over the last two years almost all the city’s officers saw more than double-digit pay increases.

But Rutkauski argues more can be done.

“Policing has changed,” he said. “It’s changed dramatically in the last five years. We have to do more. We have to be better.”

There are currently 375 police officers on the force in Hartford. City officials hope to get back to the 430 officer target mark.

“We are open to any and all conversations about how we can work together to do what’s in the best interest of our department and our community,” Bronin said.