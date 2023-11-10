HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

Police said they have received an uptick in complaints from people who have received calls from people claiming to be Hartford officers. The caller will tell people that they have missed a court date or that they have an arrest warrant and will demand payment.

HPD wants to remind the public that they will never call people and demand money. Those who have received these phone calls are asked to report it to the police.