HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As the Connecticut State Police celebrate a new class of troopers, the City of Hartford hopes to recruit new officers to its force, focusing on women looking for a career in law enforcement.

The Hartford Police Department (HPD) is hosting a women’s-only recruitment information session Thursday night. Women from the department will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the hiring process.

“Here at HPD, we have 56 women in law enforcement, and that’s quite a number because this is a male-dominated field, and it’s not a career in which women normally gravitate to,” Hartford police Lt. Marisol Rodriguez-Velez said. “So, I’m proud to say we have 56 sworn women officers at HPD, but we’re looking for more.

The event lasts until 8 p.m. Thursday at the police department headquarters on High Street in Hartford.