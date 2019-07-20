Hartford prepares to host thousands as CT braces for serious weekend heat

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re on the brink of some serious heat! If you’ve got any outdoor plans, you’ve got to be really careful, especially if kids, older folks, or pets are involved.

Most outdoor events are going on as planned, but organizers are taking precautions and they urge you to do so too.

They’re expecting tens of thousands of people to come here this weekend. With the temperature numbers rising too, the mayor shared with us some of the precautions they’re taking to keep people safe.

“This is the best weekend in Hartford every year and a little heat isn’t gonna change that,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz attracts a big and pumped up crowd at Bushnell Park. The mayor started the show with a safety message for the crowd.

“We want everyone to have a great time and everyone to be healthy and safe.”

That’s why extra fire, EMT, and public works crews were on hand to help if anyone suffered heat-related stress. Among some of their equipment on hand- cold compress pads to keep people on their feet.

Same story at another big event in Hartford on Friday, first responders among the crowd at the Xfinity Theater for a concert there. The mayor says he’s proud of the electricity he feels downtown this summer, even when the heat is on.