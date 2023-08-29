HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s the first day of the new school year for several districts in the state, and that includes the city of Hartford.

As we just celebrated the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, Hartford Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to welcome students back into the classroom Tuesday morning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

This is going to be a major celebration and the idea is to get students excited for the school year. At the same time, the district is definitely facing challenges.

News 8 spoke to Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodrigueza a couple of weeks ago and she said they were still short dozens of teachers. That means the ones that are here have to work even harder.

At the district’s convocation on Monday, students were talking about how grateful they are to those teachers.

“Whether it just involves family, education, or mental health, they’ve made sure they were there for each and every student. That’s what makes us a family at Martin Luther King social justice public school,” said Eighth-Grader Shauna Kay.

The Mayor and the Governor are both going to be at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Tuesday, but just as important, so is a group called Calling All Brothers.

This is a group of successful men from all walks of life who make sure that kids in Hartford Schools see people who look like them welcoming them back to school and stressing the importance of staying in school.

“We have 100 and maybe 30 languages that we have in Hartford just in our school system. And it is important for people to see men that look like them,” said Rev. AJ Johnson from Calling All Brothers.

At one point in the struggle to learn during the pandemic, Hartford had close to 50% chronic absenteeism. They want to make sure all these kids show up and stay for the whole year.

