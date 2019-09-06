Hartford Pride Week starts Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Pride Flags are already waving along Pratt Street ahead of Hartford Pride Week.

“You’re gonna see more colorful stuff going on and we can’t wait,” said Charlie Ortiz, president of CLARO, the nonprofit that organizes Hartford Pride.

The celebration of Hartford’s LGBTQ+ community kicks off Monday morning with the raising of the Pride Flag at City Hall, with events throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s PrideFest Block Party.

“It’s gonna be a fun, family oriented festival,” said Ortiz.

While many cities hold their Pride festivals in June during Pride month, Hartford chooses to wait until September; part of that is to include all of the local college students.

“It’s a way for them to come into the city and get to know the city,” said Jalmar DeDios of Hartford Pride, “and also for the residents to get to meet with those neighbors.”

Holding Pride Week in September also to set themselves apart Pride events happening in other cities.

“Hartford Pride is very different from New York and Boston in that the whole family can come,” said DeDios. “The other reason to it is that you’re not going to be spending $500 or $1,000 a day to come to Hartford Pride.”

Monday, Sept. 9:

Raising of the Pride Flag, City Hall, 10:30 a.m.

Celebration of LGBTQ+ poetry, Hartford Public Library, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10:

Happy Hour fundraiser, Republic at the Linden, 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13:

Rainbow Party ($15 cover), the Russian Lady, 9 p.m.

Sept. 14:

PrideFest Block Party, Pratt Street, noon to 6 p.m.

Cabaret at the Stonewall afterparty ($20), City Hall, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sept. 15:

Screening of the film “The Blond One,” Spotlight Theatre, 2 p.m.

For more information on Hartford Pride, visit hartfordpride.org.