Hartford Primary campaign kicks off as city faces increase in gun violence

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in Hartford are searching for the shooter in a drive by shooting late last night on Hillside Avenue. The victim was sitting outside his home with family and friends and was shot to death. It’s the sixth homicide in the city this month and the 17th so far this year.

It comes as the mayoral primary campaign is just getting underway. Mayor Luke Bronin and the Democratic Town Committee endorsed slate of candidates today kicked off what they know will be a competitive primary election.

The Mayor’s strongest competitors; North End State Rep. Brandon McGee, who came in second at the town convention earlier this week and former Mayor Eddie Perez have started the process of collecting the thousands of petition signatures that will be needed by August 7th in order to get on the September Primary ballot.

Perez saying, “It’s a reflection on the mayor’s leadership. We don’t have a permanent chief in place, morale with the rank and file is at an all time low.”

McGee says it’s a personal issue for him, having lost a brother to gun violence adding, “I haven’t seen the Mayor or our Chief of Police, and I know they’re trying their best, but I’ve not seen a plan rolled out to say, ‘look, this is what we are doing.”

Bronin notes that there actually is a plan with the state sending two state police detectives to the city and the city recalling one of its own detectives from the statewide narcotics task force.

Bronin adding, “Focusing our efforts on those individuals and groups that we know or believe pose a threat and working with every partner we can bring to try to make our streets safer and our neighborhoods stronger.

Bronin is hoping that primary voters will realize how important his efforts to save the city from bankruptcy were. McGee says that he and the other members of the legislative delegation are the ones that made the Hartford bailout happen. Perez says that’s not what’s on voters minds. It’s bread and

butter issues in the neighborhoods as well as public safety.

The Primary election will be Tuesday, September 10.