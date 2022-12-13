HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new program in Hartford is providing advanced hardware training to teenagers and giving free computers to those in need.

Hartford HealthCare donated 150 used computers that Hartford Youth Service Corps members will refurbish. The youth will replace the hard drives and other essential components before giving them to senior citizens and first-generation college students.

“I don’t know how many wins that is,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said, adding that the program will help youth unlock career opportunities and make the technology available to students.

The computers will be ready to be distributed next winter.