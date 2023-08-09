HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The newest class of Hartford Promise scholars were honored in the capitol city as they kicked off their undergraduate careers.

Hartford Promise provides $20,000 in scholarship funds to Hartford public school students who attend all four years of high school, maintain a 93% attendance record and a 3.0 GPA.

The program provides support to help students succeed beyond high school.

“It really bridges the gap, especially in a low-income area like Hartford,” said Nanette Garcia, a recipient of the scholarship. “It bridges the gap for students to be involved in higher education, especially since both of my parents didn’t get to have that opportunity, and I’m very grateful to do that and have my name on that. It’s very awesome.”

Over 1,000 students have now received scholarships through the Hartford Promise program.