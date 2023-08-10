HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Property owners who have experienced damage caused by flooding can apply for the Hartford Flood Compensation Program beginning Sept. 1, state Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Thursday.

The $5 million pilot program will provide financial assistance to property owners or residents of Hartford that owned real or personal property in the city that was damaged by flooding on or after Jan. 1, 2021.

According to the state, property owners who think they may be eligible can seek reimbursement must follow these steps:

Visiting osc.ct.gov/HartfordFlood or Blue Hills Civic Association (Temporary address at the Colin Bennett Building: 1229 Albany Avenue, Third Floor, Suite 306, Hartford, CT) to obtain an application.

Submit a completed application and supporting documentation to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov, Blue Hills Civic Association, or OSC (Attention: Office of the State Comptroller/Hartford Flood Compensation Program, 165 Capitol Ave., Hartford 06106).

Await claim review by the program administrator.

If notified by the grant administrator that they are eligible for potential reimbursement, arrange a home inspection via an approved DCP-licensed inspector or an MDC-provided inspector.

Await inspection report review by the program administrator.

Approved applicants will have payments sent to the applicant’s residential address listed on the application.

Applications will be accepted starting Sept. 1. There is no submission deadline, but funding is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants can appeal any decision within 30 days via a third-party appeals administrator.

Scanlon said the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC) will oversee the program,

Potential applicants can email questions to HartfordFloodHelp@ct.gov.