Hartford protesters call for defunding police; Gov. Lamont says that’s not the way to go

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After the death of George Floyd, protesters in Hartford — and around the nation — are calling on cities to defund police departments.
Some also feel leaders could take some of the funds away and re-allocate them toward housing or education.
One Hartford city councilor was tweeting about that, saying they should take money away from the police department and mayor, while others said they’re not so sure.
“What I hear from residence again and again is that they want to see foot patrol, community officers on bike, patrol officers, officers like we have now dedicated to homeless outreach and domestic violence support…those are the kinds of things that are possible when you have enough officers,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.
It’s a very controversial topic. How do you take the men and women off the front lines and put the money somewhere else? How will it affect the people on the street?
“I am an abolitionist,” said Bishop John Selders. “I want the police department to go away, and we start over. We built the police. What we have now has not always been around. We need more people who are trained in de-escalation, who are trained in understanding when someone is having a problem that is beyond what you see, that is presented to you. It doesn’t make sense when somebody is having a mental health crisis, but the people who are paid to show up are people with guns.”
Carl Hardrick, a crisis intervention counselor, works on the street with at-risk youths and gang members. He said if you take away the money from the police department, you’re taking it right out of the community that needs it the most.
“So, the more the police engage in the community, the more they can find out they want the same things,” he said. “If you’re in the community, you know these individuals, so you can say ‘alright, we know we have to take you to a hospital, we don’t have to take you to jail.’ By constantly meeting with the community, you’re trying to find out what’s wrong in the community and what do you have to do.”
In his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said he didn’t think defunding police was the way to go. Like others, he echoed tightening police practices and possibly banning chokeholds.
“We have to make sure that our system of detecting and investigating misconduct and brutality is credible, that it has integrity, that people believe in that,” Lamont said during a roundtable with the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus. “The AG office has been trying to push a bill so that we have broad authority to address civil rights violations under state and federal law to get at those disparities, to get at systems of oppression.”
Hartford leaders said they are going to make a special citizens review board that will meet once a month so that the public has an input and can directly call up the police chief and try and implement the change.
The Hartford Police Union released the following statement:
HPU is made up of 430 members who are proud to serve our Capital City. Over the last several years the Hartford Police Department has made huge strides in our Community-Oriented Policing Plan. This plan has been in place and has allowed our members to be partners working along-side our Community Leaders to make Hartford safe for all. This plan has evolved as it should. In a May 19th, 2015 article, the Hartford Courant ran a story “Obama Administration Praises Hartford Community Policing.” Our members were recognized along with leaders from the Community for their partnership and hard work. If our Department’s budget is cut this will have an adverse effect on this partnership and evolution of this especially important component in Law Enforcement. Furthermore, 40% of our membership are minorities from a multitude of backgrounds. Many were hired in the last few years with a minority recruitment push, and we are proud to serve alongside them. Cutting jobs would decimate minority staffing and undo the years of hard work undertaken by the City and its residents to create a department that reflects the community it serves.
Slashing the Department’s budget would also have negative effects on how the Department responds to calls for service. In poor communities violent crime is a real issue that requires a heavy police presence and intervention. Just this past weekend Hartford Police responded to five gun-related assaults, four serious assaults involving other weapons. In total the Hartford Police responded to 34 gun-related calls from Friday through Sunday. According to Hartford City Councilperson Joshua Michtom, he believes that less police is the answer. Michtom said his official Facebook account over the weekend that “more cops doesn’t lead to less crime.” We are asking for residents and business owners to question and demand where this research comes from. We would agree with his statement in the sense that having less police equates to less reporting of crime. Residents would be less likely to report crime if they knew police would not respond. With that said residents and business owners need to know that slashing the Department’s budget or downsizing the number of officers will have an adverse effect on how we respond when the police are needed. This is a time where community leaders need to step up and not allow elected officials to cave to political whims.
HPU knows there is a need for change but change of this magnitude must be a well-thought out process. HPU is asking to work with local officials to keep the Hartford Police Department and its members on the right path to making all residents in Hartford feel safer and comforted by our presence.