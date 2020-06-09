Hartford protesters call for defunding police; Gov. Lamont says that’s not the way to go

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After the death of George Floyd, protesters in Hartford — and around the nation — are calling on cities to defund police departments.

Some also feel leaders could take some of the funds away and re-allocate them toward housing or education.

One Hartford city councilor was tweeting about that, saying they should take money away from the police department and mayor, while others said they’re not so sure.

“What I hear from residence again and again is that they want to see foot patrol, community officers on bike, patrol officers, officers like we have now dedicated to homeless outreach and domestic violence support…those are the kinds of things that are possible when you have enough officers,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

It’s a very controversial topic. How do you take the men and women off the front lines and put the money somewhere else? How will it affect the people on the street?

“I am an abolitionist,” said Bishop John Selders. “I want the police department to go away, and we start over. We built the police. What we have now has not always been around. We need more people who are trained in de-escalation, who are trained in understanding when someone is having a problem that is beyond what you see, that is presented to you. It doesn’t make sense when somebody is having a mental health crisis, but the people who are paid to show up are people with guns.”

Carl Hardrick, a crisis intervention counselor, works on the street with at-risk youths and gang members. He said if you take away the money from the police department, you’re taking it right out of the community that needs it the most.

“So, the more the police engage in the community, the more they can find out they want the same things,” he said. “If you’re in the community, you know these individuals, so you can say ‘alright, we know we have to take you to a hospital, we don’t have to take you to jail.’ By constantly meeting with the community, you’re trying to find out what’s wrong in the community and what do you have to do.”

In his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said he didn’t think defunding police was the way to go. Like others, he echoed tightening police practices and possibly banning chokeholds.

“We have to make sure that our system of detecting and investigating misconduct and brutality is credible, that it has integrity, that people believe in that,” Lamont said during a roundtable with the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus. “The AG office has been trying to push a bill so that we have broad authority to address civil rights violations under state and federal law to get at those disparities, to get at systems of oppression.”

RELATED: Statewide task force on police transparency and accountability finally meets as COVID-19, George Floyd protests collide

Hartford leaders said they are going to make a special citizens review board that will meet once a month so that the public has an input and can directly call up the police chief and try and implement the change.

The Hartford Police Union released the following statement: