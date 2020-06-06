Live Now
Hartford protestors march from Bushnell Park in support of Black Lives Matter

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford community has gathered at Bushnell Park Saturday morning to participate in nation-wide protests against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The event is one of many scheduled protests taking place on Saturday in not only Connecticut but the nation. The peaceful march began at Bushnell Park. Organizers planned for the crowd to reach the State Capitol Building, where they chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace.”

Protests have been sweeping the state. New Haven, Hartford, New London, Mystic, and many more areas in Connecticut became involved. While some protests in the nation turned violent, Connecticut protestors are looking to take this opportunity to implement change through love and unity.

Calls for more police accountability are coming to a head since the deadly officer-involved arrest in Minnesota involving George Floyd. The three now-fired Minneapolis police officers involved in that incident have been charged with aiding and abetting in the killing of George Floyd with a bail set at $750,000 each.

