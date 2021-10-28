Hartford providing a $1 million grant to support college scholarships for local students

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) – The City of Hartford and Hartford Promise are teaming up for a new partnership. The city is providing a $1 million grant to support more college scholarships for Hartford Public School students.

“Hartford Promise is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a promise to students that if they keep grades up and have strong attendance, that when they graduate, they will have a significant amount of financial assistance to help them make their college dreams real,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Students must attend a Hartford public high school from 9th to 12th grade and live in Hartford.

Hartford Promise has helped more than 750 students attend college over the past seven years. It provides $5,000 per student per year.

