Hartford Public Library cuts ribbon on new Park Street branch

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Library is celebrating the opening of its biggest branch yet.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Park Street Library at the Lyric Thursday ahead of the grand opening this Saturday.

This new space has been years in the making. The two-story, 13,000 square-foot location replaces the old Park Street branch, which was just 2,000 square feet.

It includes an auditorium, training lab, courtyard and a cafe.

“Part of the conversations that happened in that planning were about how to create a library that was a center of learning, where you could access books, you could access technology. But it was about more than that, too,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “That was about creating a center of culture and community… a place that would strengthen the neighborhood by giving the entire community a place to be to lead community discussions, to discuss issues that matter, to celebrate culture, with indoor spaces and outdoor spaces.”

