HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Work is underway to expand the Albany branch of the Hartford Public Library to transform the site into a campus.

The campus will now include the next-door school building.

“I was excited when we had a few extra dollars from our ARP funds, to actually turn the Northwest Jones school — one of the oldest buildings in this neighborhood — into the extension of the library,” said Shirley Surgeon, a member of the Hartford City Council.

The Hartford Public Library’s downtown branch on Main Street is still undergoing repairs after a pipe burst at the end of last year. Repairs aren’t expected to be complete for several months. However, the same services are available at the library’s other locations.